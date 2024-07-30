7,490 Shares in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Acquired by Sweeney & Michel LLC

Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 871,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SDOG stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.85. 46,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,237. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.70. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $56.93.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.