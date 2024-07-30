7,685 Shares in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corpay Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $293.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. Corpay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.39 and a 12-month high of $319.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPAY shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research cut Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.91.

About Corpay

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Stories

