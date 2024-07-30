7,978 Shares in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,978 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 67,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Bancorp stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $50.76. 148,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,366. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bancorp news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $25,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bancorp news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $25,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $362,218.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,131.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,706 shares of company stock valued at $54,962 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.