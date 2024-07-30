AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,757 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.10% of AAON worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter worth about $43,832,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,784,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 2,604.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 305,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 294,253 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,598,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,226,000 after purchasing an additional 94,026 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAON. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Baird R W raised shares of AAON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of AAON stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.80. 15,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.38. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.34.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,869. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,869. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,399 over the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

