ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Shares Gap Up to $11.81

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.81, but opened at $12.13. ABIVAX Société Anonyme shares last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 35,104 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Laidlaw assumed coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 18.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 851,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after buying an additional 131,414 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 31,331 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 1st quarter valued at $5,411,000. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

