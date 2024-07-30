Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,987 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.02% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $50,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $47,768,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after buying an additional 559,414 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $25,933,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,652,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,068,000 after purchasing an additional 365,855 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 953.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 403,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 365,168 shares during the period.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.30. The stock had a trading volume of 909,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,693. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average of $60.60.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.87.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.
