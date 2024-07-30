Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,987 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.02% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $50,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $47,768,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after buying an additional 559,414 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $25,933,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,652,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,068,000 after purchasing an additional 365,855 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 953.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 403,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 365,168 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.30. The stock had a trading volume of 909,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,693. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average of $60.60.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

