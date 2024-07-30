ACCO Brands (ACCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect ACCO Brands to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. ACCO Brands has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.020-1.070 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ACCO Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 134,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,604. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.34 million, a P/E ratio of -19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -111.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

In other news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

