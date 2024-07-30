Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Short Interest Update

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Accolade Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Accolade has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.22 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 20.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACCD has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Accolade from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Accolade from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accolade

In other news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $36,694.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,171.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 17,529 shares of company stock worth $102,466 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Accolade by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, GGV Capital LLC grew its holdings in Accolade by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. GGV Capital LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

