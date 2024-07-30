ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACSAY opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

