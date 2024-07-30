Acushnet (GOLF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $707.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, analysts expect Acushnet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GOLF traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.92. The stock had a trading volume of 24,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,243. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.85. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $73.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $37,501,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,522,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,940,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

