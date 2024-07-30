Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 847,252 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 584,156 shares.The stock last traded at $9.46 and had previously closed at $9.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adecoagro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Adecoagro Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $983.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.1682 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 10.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,932,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,379,000 after purchasing an additional 561,352 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in Adecoagro by 95.5% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,526,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,654 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Adecoagro by 410.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 679,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 546,465 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Adecoagro by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 442,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 167,608 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Adecoagro in the first quarter worth approximately $4,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

See Also

