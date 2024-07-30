Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Update

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 944,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 678,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 442,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 167,608 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at $2,294,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,371,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after acquiring an additional 255,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on AGRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.
Adecoagro Price Performance
Shares of Adecoagro stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.49. 1,147,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,277. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $987.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Adecoagro Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1682 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.
Adecoagro Company Profile
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
