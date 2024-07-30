ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) PT Raised to C$55.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADEN. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on ADENTRA from C$51.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on ADENTRA from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on ADENTRA from C$51.50 to C$56.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.43.

ADENTRA stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.21. The company had a trading volume of 112,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,613. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.80. ADENTRA has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $44.51.

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

