Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.650-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.0 million-$390.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.0 million. Advanced Energy Industries also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.65-1.15 EPS.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.38. 334,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,851. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $81.86 and a 1-year high of $126.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEIS. Citigroup lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.