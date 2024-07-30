Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.04 million. Advanced Energy Industries also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.650-1.150 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.33.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AEIS traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.38. The stock had a trading volume of 334,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $126.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.03 and its 200 day moving average is $103.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

