Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $18.54 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.18 million, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 360.8% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

