Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 51.5% per year over the last three years. Affiliated Managers Group has a payout ratio of 0.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $24.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AMG traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $184.82. The stock had a trading volume of 383,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,957. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.64 and a 200 day moving average of $159.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $187.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 21.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.