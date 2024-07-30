Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Raised to $201.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $200.00 to $201.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.20.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affiliated Managers Group
Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance
Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 21.59 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.
Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Affiliated Managers Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.