Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the June 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HPMCF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 166,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,917. Africa Energy has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

Africa Energy Company Profile

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

