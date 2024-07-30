AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

AIB Group Stock Performance

AIB Group stock remained flat at $5.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. 487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490. AIB Group has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

