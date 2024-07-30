AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.
AIB Group Stock Performance
AIB Group stock remained flat at $5.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. 487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490. AIB Group has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02.
About AIB Group
