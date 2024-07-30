Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Up 8.8% in July

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,100 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the June 30th total of 337,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 126.6 days.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock traded down $4.40 on Tuesday, hitting $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 937. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.58.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

About Akzo Nobel

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.