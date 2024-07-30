Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Short Interest Update

Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.5 days.

ALD Price Performance

Shares of ALLDF remained flat at $6.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. ALD has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $9.05.

About ALD

ALD SA provides service leasing and vehicle fleet management services. Its products and services include full service leasing, fleet management, outsourcing solutions, and sale and lease back; fleet consultancy; and tools and services for fleet managers and drivers. The company is also involved in trading used cars and light commercial vehicles, and the retail sale of vehicles.

