Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $14,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE stock opened at $117.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 109.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.77.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.99%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.