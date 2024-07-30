Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Short Interest Down 11.0% in July

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,910,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the June 30th total of 10,010,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Allbirds from $0.90 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allbirds
Institutional Trading of Allbirds
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its stake in Allbirds by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 272,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 46,350 shares during the period. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Allbirds Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 590,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,347. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72.
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 60.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Allbirds
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.
