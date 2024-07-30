Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Alliant Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Alliant Energy has a payout ratio of 58.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alliant Energy to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

LNT opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

