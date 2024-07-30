Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALNY traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.00. 34,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.16 and a beta of 0.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $263.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.70.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,851,273.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 2,103 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $485,771.97. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,522.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,851,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,450 shares of company stock valued at $15,287,984. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $227.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

