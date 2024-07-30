Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF stock. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank owned approximately 2.31% of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IMOM stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $27.91. 3,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.93. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.11.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (IMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-North America stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. IMOM was launched on Dec 23, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

