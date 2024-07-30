Alphatec (ATEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 37.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,767.81%. The firm had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alphatec to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In other news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $546,524.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

