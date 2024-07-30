American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.480-2.540 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AAT stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.82. 252,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,735. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.35). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

