American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,603 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 21,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $77.99 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

