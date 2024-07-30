Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COWS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.52. 1,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,342. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

