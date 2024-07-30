Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:COWS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.52. 1,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,342. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Company Profile
