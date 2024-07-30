Analysts Set New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) PT at $39.17

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th.
NASDAQ NFE opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.69.
New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
