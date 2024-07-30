Analysts Set TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Target Price at C$15.17

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.17.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Blain Mitchell Van Melle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.75, for a total value of C$194,958.00. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TA opened at C$10.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.60. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$8.22 and a 12 month high of C$13.97.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.54. The company had revenue of C$947.00 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 19.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.8411458 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

