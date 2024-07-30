AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Price Down 6.1%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.64 and last traded at $34.76. Approximately 170,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 327,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $949.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of -0.25.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AnaptysBio

In other AnaptysBio news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Fenton sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $45,181.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,900 shares of company stock worth $484,824 in the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 976,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 82,648 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at about $420,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth about $2,570,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $1,221,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after purchasing an additional 446,372 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Further Reading

