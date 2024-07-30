AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Update

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of AU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 395,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,589. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AU. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

