Anyswap (ANY) Price Tops $2.50 on Major Exchanges

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $46.60 million and $10.24 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $2.50 or 0.00003805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 3.0008108 USD and is up 4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

