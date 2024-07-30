AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Sells $46,504.00 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 200 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.52, for a total transaction of $46,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of APPF traded down $9.49 on Tuesday, reaching $219.53. The stock had a trading volume of 453,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 106.05 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.87 and a 200 day moving average of $232.18. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.29 and a twelve month high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $197.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. AppFolio’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AppFolio by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,152,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,139,000 after purchasing an additional 73,965 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 421,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AppFolio by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,137,000 after purchasing an additional 28,673 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,458,000. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP raised its position in AppFolio by 6.6% in the first quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 205,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APPF shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.75.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

