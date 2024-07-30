Appian (APPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Appian to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Appian has set its Q2 guidance at ($0.34)-($0.28) EPS and its FY24 guidance at ($0.85)-($0.79) EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Appian had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 204.82%. The company had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Appian to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Appian Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73. Appian has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $52.99.
APPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.
Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.
