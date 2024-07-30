Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 638,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,104 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $10,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APLE. Wedbush initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 631,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,340,812.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

APLE traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.21. 2,755,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.41.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

