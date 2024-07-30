Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) by 198.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,414,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,266,179 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 5.61% of Applied Therapeutics worth $43,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 5,574,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of APLT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 762,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,258. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $9.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78.

Insider Transactions at Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 61,795 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $266,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,756,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,226,002.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,861 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

