AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Down 22.5% in July

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 120,200 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AQB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
AquaBounty Technologies Price Performance
AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 1,263.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.
AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. In addition, the company offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically engineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.
