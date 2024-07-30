Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. 347,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.23.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
