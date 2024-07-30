Arbitrum (ARB) Reaches One Day Volume of $136.72 Million

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and approximately $136.72 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,339,278,542 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,339,278,542 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.70223832 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 971 active market(s) with $173,771,811.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

