Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.2 %

ACGL traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.20. 1,505,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,612. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

