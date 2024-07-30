Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.25-$6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.250-6.250 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,349,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,329. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

