Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.34). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 54.60%. The company had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $7.78. 149,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,929. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.48%.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

