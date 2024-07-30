Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Down 6.2% in July

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,900 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 1,195,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,120.9 days.

Aristocrat Leisure Price Performance

OTCMKTS ARLUF traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $34.10. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433. Aristocrat Leisure has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $37.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.74.

Get Aristocrat Leisure alerts:

About Aristocrat Leisure

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.