Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Down 6.2% in July

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,900 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 1,195,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,120.9 days.
Aristocrat Leisure Price Performance
OTCMKTS ARLUF traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $34.10. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433. Aristocrat Leisure has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $37.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.74.
About Aristocrat Leisure
