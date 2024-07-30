ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Short Interest Update

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 980,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ARR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,304. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.51. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.47 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth $99,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Articles

