ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Short Interest Update

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 980,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance
Shares of ARR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,304. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.51. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32.
ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.47 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth $99,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
