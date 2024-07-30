Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $133.60

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $133.60 and last traded at $132.31, with a volume of 460005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AWI. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The business had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 140,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,945,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

