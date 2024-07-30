Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0366 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

ARESF opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $5.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

